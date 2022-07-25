TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The search for a missing Brooksville woman ended in tragedy after her body was found miles from home, deputies said.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said Joan Kaloustian was found dead in Levy County in a wooded area west of US-19 around 5 p.m. Sunday.

Deputies said a hunter was in the area when they stumbled on Kaloustian’s body and her van. The van had been stuck in the mud when it was found on a trail in the woods.

The location where she was found was said to be around 85 miles from her home in Highpoint, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies said there are no signs of foul play in her death.



“Please join us in keeping Mrs. Kaloustian’s family and friends in our thoughts and prayers,” the sheriff’s office said in its release.