WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire broke out at a house in Weeki Wachee Friday evening, according to Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services.

At 7:14 p.m., the home’s owner called emergency services about a fire breaking out at the house he was renovating on Blanks Street.

An HCFES release said the man had cut a wall with a chainsaw and set it down to go on a break. When he returned minutes later, the wall had caught fire.

Firefighters arrived 11 minutes later to put the fire out. Photos of the fire showed that the flames had spread onto the house’s roof, making them visible from the outside.

Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services

The responding firefighters put out the fire within 20 minutes, according to the release. The State Fire Marshal’s Office investigated the incident, and the homeowner said fuel leaking from the chainsaw could have caused the fire.

“HCFES would like to remind the community when using gasoline power tools, ensure all fuel is stored safely, the tool is in proper working order, and ensure you have an ABC fire extinguisher nearby in case of accidental fire.” a release said.