HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 20-year-old woman is behind bars after deputies said she accidentally shot and killed a man who was lying in bed on April 20.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, dispatchers received a call around 1:10 p.m. from a woman who said she was actively doing CPR on a man who had been shot.

When first responders arrived at the home on Nordica Road in Weeki Wachee minutes later, they took over the lifesaving efforts and rushed the man to an area trauma center for additional treatment.

Ultimately, the man succumbed to his injuries.

Later, detectives learned the man had been lying in bed with 20-year-old Gabrielle Bohn when he was shot.

A witness told investigators she was in another room when she heard a loud bang.

When she ran into the man’s room, she saw Bohn holding the man. The witness, who is a nurse, told Bohn to start CPR while she called 911. The witness then took over doing chest compressions from Bohn.

As paramedics loaded the man into an ambulance, deputies recalled overhearing Bohn make “concerning statements” that she accidentally shot the man.

“Bohn provided conflicting statements to investigators about how and why the victim was shot,” the sheriff’s office said. “Bohn did maintain the shooting was an accident, and ‘she did not mean to shoot him.'”

Bohn was arrested and charged with culpable negligence and was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where she is being held on a $10,000 bond.