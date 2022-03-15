SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) — Two teenagers were arrested after deputies said they stole tobacco products from a convenience store and attempted to do it again two days later.

A 15-year-old and a 16-year-old suspect each face multiple charges, including commercial burglary, petit theft and attempted burglary.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to the Sunoco on Spring Hill Drive around 12:38 a.m. on Mar. 12 for a commercial alarm. Once they arrived, they found the glass front door of the store was shattered.

Surveillance footage showed an unknown male suspect, using a cinder block to smash the front door. He was wearing black jeans with patches, a black Adidas t-shirt, and a large gold Miami Hurricanes chain, with a white shirt over his face.

The suspect then ran away.

Deputies said at 1:42 a.m. Monday, they were called back to the same Sunoco for a report of two individuals hiding behind the store.

Deputies were able to locate the suspects this time. The 15-year-old suspect was wearing the same outfit from the burglary two days prior.

Both were taken into custody at the scene.

The 15-year-old admitted to using the cinder block to enter and steal from the business on Mar. 12. The 16-year-old admitted they came to the store that day to steal cigarettes.

The 15-year-old was released to his parents after processing. The 16-year-old was taken to the juvenile justice facility in Ocala.