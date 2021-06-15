Hernando teens arrested for attempted home invasion; accused of trying to break into the wrong house

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Debra Press and her husband had just installed a security system including cameras in their Hernando County home when it activated on Monday night.

“I mean we just installed the video doorbell on Sunday and last night it kept ringing and ringing and ringing,” said Press. “And it was picking up somebody driving in the street. “

Debra Press describes the horrifying ordeal.

That somebody, investigators say, was 18-year old Colin Leonard who was driving up and down the street after dropping off his three teenage friends. Deputies believe they had planned on a home invasion in order to score drugs.

Police say it didn’t work out for them as they targeted the wrong house in the Deerfield Subdivision off of Spring Hill Drive.

After Press’ door camera was activated, she started watching her surveillance camera monitors. She saw the three masked men and called 911. She told the dispatcher all three had guns.

“One rifle and the other two with handguns. Yes,” Press told the dispatcher. “And they’re all with their faces covered.”

Not knowing what their intentions were, Press was quite upset. “I was freaking out. I was freaking out,” said Press. “We thought, we thought we were done. We thought for sure they were coming in the house.”

Colin Leonard mug shot.

But deputies were on their way, on the road and in the air. It didn’t take long for them to locate the adult and three teenage suspects.

All three juveniles were transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, attempted home invasion, and resisting arrest without riolence.

Deputies arrested the 18-year old, Colin Leonard on charges of burglary of an occupied dwelling, attempted home invasion and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

Press says the young men didn’t make it into her house and they didn’t steal any physical items. But what they did steal is her peace of mind.

“It was quite scary,” said Press. “I’m still shaking and it’s a day later.”