Hernando teens arrested after failed gun sale at library

SPRING HILL, Fla. (WFLA) – Three teenagers have been arrested after the sale of a gun nearly turned dangerous in Spring Hill.

According to deputies, a man and woman showed up at the Hernando Public Library just before 9 p.m. on Jan. 28 to sell a gun they listed online. Deputies say when three teenagers showed up to purchase the gun, the man and woman refused to sell the gun.

According to a release, one of the teens pulled out a firearm and pointed it at the man and woman. The woman then proceeded to pull out her own gun in self-defense, causing all three teens to flee.

Deputies were able to locate the teens following a description given by the man and woman.

When deputies searched the vehicle they located two BB guns, two masks, THC cartridges, and approximately $3,000 worth of counterfeit cash.

Deputies say all three teens are 10th graders at Central High School and all charged with armed robbery.

All three teens were transported to the juvenile detention facility in Ocala.

LATEST POSTS