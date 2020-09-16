Hernando student with prior criminal charges arrested for bringing gun to school, deputies say

HERNANDO, Fla. (WFLA) –A Hernando County high school student with a criminal history was arrested Tuesday for bringing a firearm to campus, the sheriff’s office said.

Hernando County deputies were notified that a 16-year-old student at Hernando High School showed another student a handgun during class.

The sheriff’s office was notified the student was already on the school bus home, so they sent deputies to the student’s home.

The kid’s mother allowed the deputies inside to conduct a search of her son’s backpack where they found a gun and schoolwork with his name on it.

The student was arrested and transported to the sheriff’s office for questioning. He reportedly admitted to detectives that he did indeed bring the gun to school and show it to at least one other student. He also said he did not intend on using the weapon while at school.

The student’s criminal history includes a charge of battery on a ‘specified official/employee’ in Miami-Dade. He was also on probation for a burglary charge.

