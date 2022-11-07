HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County man accused of repeatedly stabbing another person told authorities he wanted to “put the fear of God” in his victim following a fight over a woman, deputies said.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a home on Fine Street in Weeki Wachee Friday following a report of a stabbing.

When they arrived, they found 26-year-old Jonathon Gullo, and a 24-year-old male victim, both with injuries.

During an investigation, witnesses discovered Gullo was visiting a resident of the home when the victim arrived shortly after to retrieve some belongings he had left behind a day earlier.

Shortly after, an argument broke out between the two over a woman living at the home.

During the argument, Gullo pulled out a “large knife” and stabbed the victim repeatedly, deputies said. During the incident, Gullo also accidentally stabbed himself.

Authorities said the stabbing victim was able to flee the home while Gullo fled to a nearby neighbor’s house.

Gullo later admitted to stabbing the victim several times but added he didn’t want to kill the victim, but rather “Put the fear of God” in him, authorities noted.

The victim was rushed to an area trauma center where he is expected to make a full recovery. Gullo was treated at a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.

Following treatment, Gullo was arrested for aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Hernando County Detention Center where his bond was set at $25,000.