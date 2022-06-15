An ambulance rushes to the scene of an accident – stock photo (Getty Images)

Hernando County, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Walmart in Brooksville Tuesday after a man asked store employees to call 911 “because he had been shot.”

When deputies arrived approximately 90 seconds after the call was dispatched, they found a man who was holding his right arm. In a news release, the sheriff’s office said deputies immediately noticed a “superficial wound” and a small amount of blood on the man’s arm.

The man told deputies he was behind the Walmart store when he thought he heard the sound of a gunshot.

Moments later, the man noticed he was bleeding on his right forearm.

When deputies asked if he knew who shot him, the man responded, “I know, but I’m not going to tell you,” adding, “I didn’t want any problems, I just want to go to the hospital.”

While deputies spoke with the man, they noticed he had an odor of alcohol and slurred speech.

While paramedics treated the man, he told deputies he had not been shot and had instead “picked a scab.”

The man was transported to an area hospital where he was released soon after a physician confirmed the small superficial wound was not a gunshot wound.