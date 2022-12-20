HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Kimberly Braddy last heard from her son on Dec. 9. She’s desperate to find out where he is.

Hernando County authorities found Timothy James Braddy’s abandoned truck on Dec. 13 at the intersection of U.S. 19 and Centralia Road, but there was no sign of Braddy.

“Well, T.J., he was living in Oregon, he got a job opportunity in Tampa because he has children in this area and he wanted to be closer to them. He has a fiancé up there in Oregon,” said his mother.

After she spoke to him on Dec. 9, she said his fiancé spoke to him the next day.

“His fiancé was talking to him and it was like two in the morning and it seemed like he was having truck trouble and that was it, the phone, just no more communication after the 10th,” said Braddy.

His father believes he may have been confused after driving directly across the country.

“He made that drive in about two and a half days, from Grant’s Pass, Oregon, to our area here in Bonifay and I believe he was just, he had sleep depravation,” said Terry Braddy.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office organized an intense search, but so far they have not found the missing man.

“We utilized several different avenues to try and locate the individual. We had our civilian mounted unit out there on horses because it is a wooded area. We had the Pasco bloodhounds out there, we had our aviation unit out there,” said Michael Terry with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information about Braddy is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s office.