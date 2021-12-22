Hernando sheriff seizes 103 marijuana plants from illegal grow house

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office has seized 103 marijuana plants weighing 192 pounds after finding an illegal grow house on Berryhill Road.

The Vice and Narcotics unit executed a search warrant at the home on Dec. 20 related to an indoor marijuana grow operation, according to the sheriff’s office. They were alerted to the operation when Withlacoochee River Electric found a power diversion at the home.

(Photos: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

(Photos: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office)

Over a two-year period, the power company estimated the home stole about $74,000 of electricity to power the marijuana grow house.

No arrests have been made yet, but investigators are following up on leads about a person of interest in the case.