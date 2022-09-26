HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — All Hernando schools and district offices will be closed Tuesday through Friday while officials prepare select school buildings as shelters.

Officials in Hernando County issued the emergency order Monday morning to establish several shelters for those who will be evacuating from low-lying areas, mobile or manufactured homes.

The following HCSD sites will serve as shelters for Hernando residents:

Challenger K8 – Those with special needs and their families ONLY.

Explorer K8 – General population and pets.

Shelters will open Tuesday at 9 AM.

For the latest shelter information follow HCSD on social media platforms at @HernandoSchools

