HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — School districts in the Tampa Bay area are starting to announce closures related to Tropical Storm Idalia.

On Sunday, Tropical Storm Idalia formed and is projected to eventually become a hurricane and move west of Tampa Bay, bringing rain to the area early this week.

Hernando County

The Hernando County School District announced schools will be closed Monday through Wednesday day in preparation for Tropical Storm Idalia.

With schools closed, the Office of Emergency Management will use several Hernando schools as shelters for residents.

“To prepare and manage those facilities, HCSD will close all schools and most district offices Monday-Wednesday, Aug. 28-30,” the district shared on social media.

Hernando School Shelters will open on Monday at noon.

As more school closures are announced, this story will be updated with county-by-county closures.