HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 24-year-old confessed to murdering a man because he was “tired of dealing with” him, according to a release from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called to a home on Casa Grande Circle in Spring Hill Sunday afternoon to conduct a well-being check after a neighbor believed something may be wrong. The neighbor reported there had been no activity at the home since the prior day.

When deputies entered the home, they found “obvious signs of a struggle” and the body of an adult man in the master bedroom.

After further inspection, deputies entered another bedroom on the second floor where they found another man who initially did not respond to attempts at verbal communication.

“Fearing the male was also deceased, deputies approached to check his status,” the release stated. “During this time, the male began communicating with deputies.”

The man, later identified as 24-year-old Kristopher Amore, was placed in handcuffs and removed from the home.

During an interview, deputies said Amore admitted to killing the victim because he was “tired of dealing with him.” Amore was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

An investigation remains ongoing. Additional information was not immediately provided.