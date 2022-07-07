BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies arrested a man Wednesday after they said he exposed himself to women at a cemetery and post office on two separate days.

Deputies said they arrested 28-year-old Daniel Ray Simpson on two counts of indecent exposure/exposure of sexual organs.

HCSO said they first got a call on Saturday from a woman to report an indecent exposure incident at a Brooksville cemetery.

Deputies said the woman told them she was visiting a friend’s gravesite when she saw a man nearby watching her with his pants around his ankles “fondling himself.”

Once the woman noticed what the man was doing, he allegedly pulled his pants up and ran away.

Hernando deputies then got a call the next day reporting another indecent exposure in Brooksville. This time deputies said it happened at a post office.

This woman told deputies that a man said “hi” to her inside the post office. She ignored him and quickly left. While walking back to her car, she looked back to make sure Simpson wasn’t following her.

That’s when she said she saw him unzip his pants and fondle himself.

Deputies found and arrested Simpson on Wednesday. He was taken to the Hernando County Detention Center on a $10,000 bond.

He will wear a GPS ankle monitor when he is released, deputies said.