Hernando Humane Society director, boyfriend facing money laundering charges

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are expected to hold a press conference Thursday to discuss a “major money laundering operation” out of Hernando County.

Although officials have not released any details, News Channel 8 has learned the director of a Hernando County animal shelter and her boyfriend have both been arrested on multiple fraud charges.

Jail records show Susana Maria Arneson, the director of the Humane Society of the Nature Coast and her boyfriend, Douglas Paul O’Berry are each facing charges for allegedly trying to launder $100,000 or more.

Arneson was arrested on one count of fraud, money laundering for a transaction of $100,000 or more, fraud-swindle-obtain property over $50,000 and first-degree grand larceny.

Their bond was set to $750,000 each.

Source: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

We’re expecting the sheriff’s office to share more details at a 10 a.m. press conference.

Arneson spoke to News Channel 8 in 2020 after someone allegedly broke into the shelter and stole 90 percent of their supplies.

“For someone so heartless to take this away from us, I just don’t understand,” she said.