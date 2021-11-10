Hernando County home a ‘total loss’ after early morning house fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County fire officials described the home as a “total loss” after a residential fire broke out on the 19000 block of Oakdale Ave. early Wednesday morning.

Dispatchers received a call from the homeowner around 1:15 a.m. Authorities say the owner managed to escape the burning home before fire crews could arrive. Within 25 minutes of arrival, crews managed to extinguish the fire, but it was already too late.

“The fire caused extensive damage to the home resulting in a total loss,” Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services said.

Courtesy of Hernando County Fire and Emergency Services

During an initial investigation, the homeowner told authorities his home had no electricity and was lit with candlelight.

HCFES reminds community members that smoke detectors can save lives, adding it is important to change the batteries twice a year. Unattended candles can pose a fire hazard and should never be placed where they can tip over or catch near-by items on fire HCFES said.

The origin and cause of the fire are still under investigation.