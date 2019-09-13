Hernando High School student killed in early morning accident

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Just before 7:00 a.m., 16-year-old Trevor Bowen was walking on California Street in Hernando County when he was hit and killed by a 2006 Chevrolet van.

The van, driven by Larry Marsh, 64 of Brooksville stopped at the scene.

Bowen was a popular student at Hernando High School and a member of the school’s football team.

“He was very loved by his peers. He was thought of very highly by his coach, as well as his administrators and teachers. He was a leader at his school. He was beloved, he loved being a part of Hernando High School,” said Karen Jordan with the Hernando County School System.

Near the scene of the accident, Shyanna Webb came to mourn her friend.

“He was a really great kid… He was always there for everyone, he would always make everyone happy. He would make everyone smile. He was a really good, loving kid,” said Webb through tears.

Guidance counselors and a crisis team offered help to students at Hernando High School on Friday.

“They will be there as long as there is a need or as long as students indicate they need support,” said Jordan.

