Hernando High School Senior Madeline Teague poses with her artwork at the 2023 Congressional Art Competition (Credit: Congressman Gus Bilirakis)

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County High School senior won ‘Best in Show’ at the 2023 Congressional Art Competition, which was held in Land O’ Lakes Thursday, May 4.

Senior Madeline Teague’s artwork, titled “Amour,” used vibrant oil and acrylic colors layer with glitter to portray a group of feathered animals.

As the overall winner, Teague was awarded a trip to Washington, D.C. for a reception with other winners throughout the country. Her artwork will also be hung in the Capitol for the next year.

“Art enriches life and is an important part of a well-rounded education. Each year we receive so many incredible submissions from local high school students. I’d like to thank the volunteers who serve as judges – they have such a difficult task, Bilirakis said in his announcement.

“Additionally, I appreciate the art teachers in our community who have helped instill a passion for artistic expression in these talented teens. The images they’ve created on their canvases give us unique insight into the way in which they view and interact with the world around them.”

The panel of judges, consisting of volunteers from Hernando and Pasco County Fine Arts Councils, also picked a top piece of artwork from each county. The works will be hung in each of Congressman Bilirakis’s local offices for the next year.

Pasco County’s Katelyn Morrison, from J.W. Mitchell High School, was selected for her piece entitled “On Repeat.”

Hernando County’s Natalie Hartman, of Springhill Christian Academy, was selected for her submission entitled “Faber Est Suae Fortunae.”

Citrus County’s Illiana Enger, of Lecanto High School, earned the top prize for her creation entitled “Upstream.”