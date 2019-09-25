Hernando deputy injured after accidentally discharging gun during training

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Hernando County deputy injured himself during a training exercise Wednesday after the sheriff’s office says he accidentally discharged his weapon.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, the deputy accidentally discharged his weapon during the unholstering process.

The deputy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg as a result, a spokesperson says. No one else was injured and other deputies at the scene immediately started providing first aid while waiting for fire rescue crews.

A sheriff’s office spokesperson says the injured deputy was alert and talking. He was taken from the scene to a local trauma center for treatment and has since been released. He is now recovering at home.

The sheriff’s office is not identifying the deputy but says he has been employed for nearly 15 years and previously served in the United States Marines.

“The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office conducts training exercises and/or mandatory qualification and requalification at the firing range approximately 48 weeks per calendar year,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “During this time, 361 sworn law enforcement deputies fire weapons there. During a calendar year, there are over 259,000 rounds fired by the Hernando County Sheriff’s deputies.”

An internal affairs representative from the sheriff’s office will now conduct an independent investigation to make sure all policies and procedures were followed. The investigation will also determine if any changes are needed, the sheriff’s office says.

