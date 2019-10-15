Hernando deputies use bolt cutters to rescue puppies locked inside storage unit

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) – Seven dogs including several puppies are currently being evaluated after deputies say they were found locked inside a storage unit in Hernando County.

Deputies say just before 11:30 a.m. an anonymous caller contacted the sheriff’s office stating that dogs were possibly being kept in a storage unit in the area of Hale Avenue and Dr. MLK Jr. Boulevard.

An Animal enforcement officer was dispatched to the storage unit and was able to find the unit in the back of the facility and heard dogs barking.

Deputies were able to get into a padlocked storage unit via bolt cutters and found seven dogs including one white dog tethered to a very short leash with a bowl of water nearby.

Two Chihuahuas were in a metal crate, on top of another metal crate neither had food or water.

In the other metal crate was a mother dog and three small puppies between six and eight weeks old. The puppies and mother did not have food or water. Deputies also say there was no ventilation in the storage unit.

All dogs were removed from the storage unit and taken to Hernando County

Animal Services to be evaluated by the veterinarian.

If anyone has any information regarding the owner of these dogs, please

contact Deputy Steve George at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at

352-754-6830.