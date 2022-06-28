TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a man who was missing since November 2021.

Deputies said Kyle Feeney, 38, went missing after sending texts threatening self-harm to his ex-girlfriend on Nov. 9, 2021.

Deputies searched various addresses while looking for Feeney, but they never found him.

The sheriff’s office said Feeney was sighted in Pasco County multiple times since he went missing, with the most recent being in the Dade City area in the past few weeks.

Feeney is described as being 6 feet, 4 inches tall and having blue eyes and brown hair. He is believed to be armed, so deputies said citizens should not approach him.

If you know where he is, call Detective Kyle Wilson at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.