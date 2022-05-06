TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in solving a cold case homicide nearly 21 years after it happened.

The sheriff’s office said on May 9, 1981, Ricky Merrill and Dori Colyer left the Hilltop Lounge in Brooksville.

They told their friends they were coming back shortly, but they never returned.

At 2:30 a.m. that same morning, firefighters responded to a fire on Stafford Avenue around a mile away from the Hilltop Lounge.

The sheriff’s office said that when firefighters arrived, they found a burning vehicle.

Merrill and Colyer’s bodies were found inside the vehicle after it was searched, according to deputies.

If you have any information on their deaths, call Detective George Loydgren at 352-754-6830 or Hernando County Crime Stoppers at 1-866-990-TIPS (8477).

A $5,000 reward is available for information that will lead to a suspect’s arrest.