Hernando deputies shot at during ‘Offerup’ transaction

HERNANDO COUNTY (WFLA) – Two Hernando County Sheriff’s Deputies responding to an “Offerup” ad became the victims of crime on Sunday.

The deputies were going to check out a couple of jet skis advertised on the site. When they arrived at the home on County Road 219 in Wildwood, one of the off duty deputies knocked on the door. No one answered.

Courtesy: Chip Osowski

Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Captain Tony Prevatt said one of the deputies started walking back to his car.

“The off-duty deputy walks back to his car and as he’s walking back to his car he’s confronted by a black male with a gun to rob him … because they did come with money to purchase the jet skis,” said Captain Prevatt. “And at that point, the two deputies engage in gunfire with the black male.”

Sumter deputies identified that man as 19-year old Terrance Terrell Jones Jr. of Wildwood. He was shot in the leg and ran off. He was later taken into custody. Another man, presumably his partner, also ran and deputies are still looking for him.

Jones Jr. was just released from Florida State Prison in January after serving two years on another robbery charge. He’s now facing two counts of robbery, assault and a felon in possession of a firearm charge.

8 On Your Side asked a representative with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office if the deputies wanted to talk about what happened, but they declined.

Captain Prevatt says this is a reminder that anyone can be a victim when it comes to purchasing items on line and completing the transaction in person. “You have to be careful,” said Captain Prevatt. “I don’t recommend meeting at anyone’s home. If they want to sell a product they will bring it to you or meet you in the middle. If they don’t then that’s a show of a red flag.”