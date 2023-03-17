HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies said they are helping Sumter County deputies search for a wanted man who jumped into a river.

Deputies said there was an increased law enforcement presence in the area of the Silver Lake campground close to the Withlacoochee River. They said they are also searching the area of Square Sone, Tombstone and Coral Rock.

The sheriff’s office said the man fled from Sumter deputies.

Deputies said the man is about 32 years old, with short, dark hair. He isn’t wearing a shirt but he is wearing gray cargo shorts.

The sheriff’s office said the man may be wet because he jumped into the river to elude deputies.

Residents and campers in the area are asked to remain indoors while a K-9 team conducts a track, deputies said.