Hernando deputies searching for teen, last seen with mother who has felony warrants

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing endangered teenager.

According to deputies, 13-year-old Anastasia Anikeev was last seen with her mother, 49-year-old Sureyya Stefan who has felony warrants in Hernando County.

Anastasia was last seen in the area of Silverbell Loop in the Spring Ridge subdivision in Brooksville.

Deputies say Anastasia is 5 feet 1 inch tall, weighs 110 pounds, has long brown hair and green eyes.

If you have seen or know the current whereabouts of Anastasia Anikeev please contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.