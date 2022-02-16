Hernando deputies locate missing and endangered 10 year old

Update: Hernando County deputies have located Emmalee Faith Linton and say she is safe.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing endangered child.

According to the sheriff’s office, Emmalee Faith Linton, 10 went to school this morning at Westside Elementary School and remained there until dismissal. When classes were dismissed this afternoon, Emmalee did not get on her school bus and did not go home from school. It is believed she walked away from the school campus.

It is unknown if she left the campus alone or with another individual and in which direction she traveled.

Deputies say Emmalee is relatively new to this area, having moved to Hernando County in December 2021 and does not have a cell phone.

Emmalee is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 70 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt, blue leggings, black sneakers, and carrying a purple “Galaxy” backpack and also be carrying a tie-dyed hoodie.

If you have seen Emmalee Linton, or know her current whereabouts, please call 9-1-1 or the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.