Hernando deputies searching for missing 17 year old last seen in November

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a 17 year old boy last seen in November of 2021.

Deputies said Joshua Ware, 17, was last seen leaving the Youth Family Alternative Center in Spring Hill on Nov. 17, 2021 and getting into a silver sedan.

Ware has been known to inhabit a tent in a Pasco County wooded area near County Line Road and Shady Hill Road. Authorities added that Ware also has an active juvenile pickup order for failure to appear on a charge of vehicle burglary.

Ware is described as being 5’10, 230 lbs with brown color hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.

