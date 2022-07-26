HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are searching for a 17-year-old boy who never made it home from school in May 2022.

Authorities said 17-year-old Jaydien Sobczak was last seen on April 23 at Weeki Wachee High School when he failed to get on the bus after school to go home.

Deputies added that Jaydien is a habitual runaway and is believed to be on foot. He also may be staying in the Nantucket Cove Apartments, located at 400 Cape Cod Loop in Spring Hill.

Deputies described Jaydien as standing approximately 5’11” tall, 170 lbs., with blond hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Jaydien Sobczak is asked to call the Hernando County Sheriff’s at 352-754-6830.