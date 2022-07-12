TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported home invasion that occurred Tuesday in Brooksville.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were dispatched to a home on Seaway Drive around 2:30 a.m.

When they arrived, deputies met with the victim, a man, who said he had just returned home from work in Tampa.

The man said when he pulled into his driveway around 2:15 a.m., an unknown vehicle pulled up in the road at his driveway.

When the victim got out of his vehicle, four men left the other car.

According to police, the four men were dressed in black, wore masks and were all armed with various firearms.

The men ordered the victim to get on the ground.

The men demanded money and jewelry from the victim and escorted him to the front door of his home, police said.

The victim unlocked the door and the other men followed him into the home.

According to the victim, he and four family members in the home were placed in a bedroom and told to stay there.

The men took various things from inside the home and fled the scene. The victim and his family left the bedroom and contacted law enforcement.

Detectives and forensic specialists responded to the scene and conducted interviews with the victims and collected physical evidence.

None of the victims were injured during the incident.

If you have information on the reported home invasion, contact Hernando County Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous. You can call 1-866-990-TIPS or **TIPS from a cell phone. Tips can also be submitted online.