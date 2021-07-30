Hernando deputies search for missing homicide trial witness

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing material witness in the homicide trial of Isaac Troy Lemons.

Authorities say Lemons is on trial for allegedly giving a lethal dose of the drug flakka to a teenager named Dylan Thornton, leading to his death in September 2015.

Lemons trial began this past Tuesday, but one of the material witnesses, 29-year-old George Max Badillo, left before he was called to testify.

Authorities are now looking for Badillo to detain him without bond until he appears before the judge to testify. The trial has been delayed to Aug. 2, 2021 to give authorities time to find the missing man.

If you know where he is, call the HCSO at 352-754-6830.