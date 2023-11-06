BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are searching for a 14-year-old who went missing Thursday.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Kelly Anne Williams, 14, left home on foot at about 12:40 p.m.

Detectives said the girl is believed to be with a man above the age of 18 in Orlando. The sheriff’s office said the man is an “unknown boyfriend.”

The teenager is said to have a cell phone, but it is turned off.

Kelly is described as standing at 4 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 85 pounds, and having brown braided hair. She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Deputies said she was also carrying a red backpack with most of her clothing.

If you know where she is, call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830.