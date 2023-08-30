BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies said they were looking for two missing people who have not been seen since Monday.

At around 1 a.m., the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office sent out a missing endangered adult alert for Albert and Cynthia Allen, ages 76 and 73 respectively.

Deputies said a family member noticed that a vehicle belonging to the Allens was not at their home on Star Road in Brooksville at 3:15 p.m. Monday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Albert Allen has dementia and is deaf. Cynthia Allen is also partially paralyzed after suffering a recent stroke.

Neither took their medication with them when they left their home, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office said Albert Allen is “believed to be driving a green 2005 Saturn Relay minivan bearing Florida tag/0016TM.” His phone was pinged within a 3-mile radius in Hernando Oaks off of US-41 in Brooksville.

Albert Allen is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 235 pounds, and having green eyes and white hair. He also has “a large scar under his left arm and only one front tooth,” according to deputies.

Cynthia Allen is described as being 5 feet 3 inches, weighing 240 pounds, and having blue eyes and white hair. She is also said to have a tattoo of a teddy bear on her right shoulder.

If you know where they are, call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830 or your local law enforcement agency.