BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Brooksville family is happy to have their inflatable Christmas decoration back after a would-be “Grinch” stole their prized item, according to Hernando County deputies.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said on Thanksgiving, a woman told deputies that someone had taken her 8-foot inflatable Christmas dinosaur, complete with a present and Santa hat.

After realizing her dino had disappeared, she looked around her neighborhood and found it hidden behind a home on Arizona Street.

Deputies recovered the dinosaur and returned it to its rightful owners.

“The family was thrilled their inflatable dinosaur was returned no worse for wear,” the sheriff’s office.

As of Thursday, the sheriff’s office is still investigating who stole the dinosaur, although deputies say they may have identified a possible suspect.