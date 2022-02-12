Hernando deputies issue Silver Alert for missing man with Alzheimer’s, dementia

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing endangered man who was last seen late Saturday morning.

Authorities said Farouk Sharaf was last seen Saturday at 11:45 a.m. driving away from his home on Montcalm Road in Spring Hill in a gold 2008 Ford F-150 truck. Authorities said the truck’s Florida tag is 379RHM.

Family members told deputies Sharaf became upset following an argument. He is said to have Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

Deputies said Sharaf was previously reported missing in October 2021. He was later found in Georgia.

