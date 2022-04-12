BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — Hernando County deputies are looking for a suspected bank robber in Brooksville, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office said the robbery happened at Cadence Bank on Powell Road.

The robber is described as a black man in his early 20s wearing black pants and a grey hoodie. He is said to be 6 feet 1 inch tall.

Deputies said the suspect was headed behind Discovery Point daycare. Witnesses said he was carrying a black bag at the time, according to the sheriff’s office.

Powell Middle School said it moved to a Secure Campus status while deputies searched for the robber.