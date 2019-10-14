Hernando deputies, fire rescue crews investigating vehicle fire

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office along with Hernando County Fire Rescue are on the scene of a traffic crash and vehicle fire.

Deputies say the crash happened at Cortez Boulevard, also known as State Road 50 E, and Jasmine Drive in Brooksville.

Deputies are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible as emergency vehicles will be present for a while.

No injuries were reported.

No other information has been released at this time. Please check back for the latest updates.

