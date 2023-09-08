HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A suspected car thief’s Friday morning joyride was over in less time than it takes to get an oil change.

Hernando County deputies were called to the Deltona Food Mart located at 4132 Deltona Boulevard around 10:20 a.m. for a reported stolen vehicle.

Deputies learned the suspect hopped into a running vehicle and took off northbound on Deltona Boulevard.

Within 10 minutes, Lieutenant Scott Lamia spotted the stolen vehicle heading westbound on Northcliffe Boulevard. Lamia attempted a traffic stop but the suspect fled toward U.S. 19.

Out of an abundance of caution, Lt. Lamia ended the pursuit and radioed the suspect’s latest position to other responding officers.

Minutes later, Detective Bobby Desmond caught the vehicle driving along on Toucan Trail and followed it down a dead-end road at Sealawn Drive and Aberlys Road.

The suspect then jumped out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. He was quickly apprehended.

A mere 20 minutes after the initial report, the suspect, identified as 38-year-old Nicholas Dipietro, was arrested. Diepitro reportedly admitted to stealing the vehicle in an attempt to drive around to buy narcotics.

The victim later told deputies he had just recently purchased the vehicle.

Dipietro was charged with grand theft auto and fleeing and eluding.