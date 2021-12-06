Hernando deputies arrest man suspected of firing assault rifle at group of people on Thanksgiving

Hernando County

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Thursday for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a group of people on Thanksgiving, a release said.

Hernando County deputies were called to the intersection of School Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after getting a report of shooting involving a group of people outside.

The sheriff’s office said deputies learned that a man in a Chrysler 200 fired at the people with an assault rifle. Other deputies spotted the suspect’s vehicle, but he managed to get away.

Deputies said the car was later found abandoned at the parking lot of the Freedom Gardens Apartment complex.

Further investigation identified the suspected shooter as Jamerson Marques Badger, 24, and on Dec. 1, 2021, detectives arrested Badger on eight counts aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felon in possession of firearm.

Badger was also charged with violating his probation out of Citrus County, and additional charges are pending the investigation.

As of this report, he was held without bond.

