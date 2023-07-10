WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Weeki Wachee woman was killed Monday morning after her mobile home was crushed by a tree, officials said.

According to a release from Hernando County Fire Rescue, crews responded to a call about a trapped person after a large tree fell into a home.

A photo of the scene showed the tree split apart, with one large portion inside the victim’s home.

Hernando County Fire Rescue said crews had difficulty getting inside and helping the victim because of the instability of both the tree and the crushed home.

Once inside, they found the victim dead at the scene.

As of this report, Hernando County deputies are investigating the incident with the Medical Examiner’s Office. However, no foul play is suspected, officials said.