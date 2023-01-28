Red and blue police lights near a car crash in a city at night.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – An elderly woman has died following a crash early Friday morning.

According to police, a Hernando County woman, 76, was traveling eastbound on Snow Hill Road around 7:27 a.m. when she failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign.

As a result, a Dover man, 26, collided with the side of the woman’s vehicle. Following the crash, both vehicles rotated before coming to a final stop along the east shoulder of the roadway.

Following the impact, the 76-year-old woman’s car overturned, colliding with a tree. According to police, the woman died at the scene.