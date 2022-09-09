Apple and a stack of books on desk with blackboard in background

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said it has issued a citation against a student for making a false report against a substitute teacher.

Detectives said they made the determination after investigation allegations involving a substitute teacher working at Winding Waters K-8.

According to the sheriff’s office, a student said the substitute said the teacher inappropriately touched female students.

However, after looking at video evidence and conducting several interviews, detectives found that there was no evidence of this happening and that the allegations were false.

Furthermore, the substitute was nowhere near the student who made the allegations, and no other students supported the accuser’s claims.

The school resource officer gave the student a juvenile civil citation for making a false report.