HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County student was charged and another student was cited after an incident Friday on a school bus involving a slingshot, according to the sheriff’s office.

One student is accused of bringing a slingshot onto a school bus and then giving the slingshot to another student, who allegedly used it to fire a cough drop at the windshield, deputies said.

Slingshots are not allowed on school property because they’re considered weapons, deputies said.

The student who used the slingshot was charged with discharging a weapon on school grounds, which is a felony, according to deputies. The student who brought the slingshot was cited for carrying a concealed weapon, which is a misdemeanor.

Additional disciplinary action is possible from school administrators, deputies said.