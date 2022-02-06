Hernando County student arrested for threatening to kill another student

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County student was arrested Saturday evening after they threatened to kill or harm another student at school, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies questioned the student, who was not identified, they refused to speak and instead requested an attorney. The student’s parents ultimately allowed deputies to search the home where the student’s cell phone and tablet were found.

Deputies said the parents confirmed any weapons in the home were secure and inaccessible to the student, who was arrested and charged with written threats to kill/harm. They were transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Ocala.

Deputies said there will be extra law enforcement on the campus of Springstead High School Monday morning out of an abundance of caution.