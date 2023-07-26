A defocused police car sits behind crime scene tape with flashing lights at night.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis is expected to provide new details on a “high-profile” cold case homicide investigation Thursday morning.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, Nienhuis will also announce arrest information in the case.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday and WFLA.com will be livestreaming the event.

No other information about the high-profile cold case was readily made available.

