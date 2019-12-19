Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to be featured on A&E’s ‘Live PD: Wanted’

Hernando County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is coming to your living room, but strictly for entertainment.

The agency will be featured on upcoming episodes of the A&E series “Live PD: Wanted,” the department announced earlier this week.

Denise M. Moloney, a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said deputies began filming with production in December. She said they will be featured in episodes later this year, but did not specify when.

Sheriff Al Nienhuis, however, encouraged viewers to tune in on Thursday, Dec. 19 and Thursday, Dec. 26 at 10 p.m.

“I think you’ll enjoy seeing a little bit of what goes on behind the scenes when we go after a fugitive,” Nienhuis said. “I think you’ll be impressed.”

“Live PD: Wanted” gives viewers a fly-on-the-wall view of everyday policing. Like “Cops,” but in real-time. The show is hosted by Tom Morris Jr., with analysis from journalist Michelle Signona, and Sheriff Mark Lamb of the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office in Arizona.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was featured in the show’s second and third season.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video
More Contests

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss