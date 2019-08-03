Hernando County Sheriff’s Office still searching for missing/endangered adult

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office needs your help locating a missing/endangered man.

39-year-old Wesley Biggs has not been seen since July 28 at the YMCA on Mariner Boulevard on Spring Hill.

The sheriff’s office says Biggs has numerous mental health diagnoses that affect his decision making; he has also been known to have seizures.

Courtesy: Hernando County Sheriff’s Office

Biggs is described as 6 feet 2 inches, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white/blue/purple striped shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and dark blue Converse sneakers with a white sole.

If you have seen Biggs or know his current whereabouts, please call the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office at 352-754-6830