WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County Sheriff’s Office employee is out of a job after allegedly fabricating a crime to explain why he shot himself in the leg.

At 3:30 a.m. on June 30, Dakotah Wood, 21, called deputies to the area of Shoal Line Blvd. and Cortez Blvd. in Weeki Wachee, according to a release from HCSO.

Wood allegedly told deputies that two unidentified black men tried to steal his car and threatened to kill him before firing a single shot, striking him in the thigh. The shooter picked up the shell casing before leaving the scene, according to Wood’s story. HCSO said he told deputies he returned fire and struck one of the men “several times.”

Paramedics took Wood to the hospital to treat his gunshot wound. He allegedly revealed to detectives that his story was fabricated.

Wood reportedly told detectives he drove to Linda Pedersen Park because he was having issues with his girlfriend, according to HCSO. He claimed he was “playing” with the gun when he accidentally fired it and struck himself in the thigh.

The sheriff’s office said Wood allegedly made up the carjacking story because he “didn’t want to get in trouble.” He resigned from his job as telecommunicator during the investigation.

“These types of situations are relatively rare, unfortunate, and unpleasant,” Sheriff Al Nienhuis said. “My administration, however, has a very public reputation of holding my people accountable for their actions. The public can be confident that when an employee does something of this nature, they will forfeit their ability to be associated with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.”

Wood was arrested on charges of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, false reports of commission of crimes, and discharging a firearm in public or residential property.