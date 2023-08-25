HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A Hernando County sex offender punched a detective during an attempt to arrest him for not registering an email address as required by law, according to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office.

Kevin Joe Monday, 56, allegedly punched the detective Thursday after trying to slam a door closed to avoid arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives began investigating in May after Monday called the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office to report that he had texted someone explicit photos and was being demanded to pay a “large sum” of money or else the person would call law enforcement, according to deputies.

Monday consented to a phone search, which showed the text messages, according to deputies. The photos exchanged were of an adult.

During the search, deputies said they found a social media account belonging to Monday that with an email address that wasn’t reported to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, which is a requirement of Florida Sex Offender registration.

On Thursday, when deputies told Monday he was under arrest, he reportedly said “No, I’m not going,” deputies said.

Monday was charged with failing to register email address internet identifiers and battery on a law enforcement officer, according to the sheriff’s office. He’s held in the Hernando County Detention Center without bond.