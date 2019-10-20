Hernando County sergeant suddenly dies at 41

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis sadly announced the sudden passing of one of his sergeant’s Sunday afternoon.

Sergeant Louis “Lou” Genovese was hospitalized about three weeks ago after a sudden onset medical condition. During that time, physicians worked to correct that condition.

Sergeant Genovese passed away peacefully last night, surrounded by his loving family, friends and Hernando County Sheriff’s Office family. He was 41 years old.

Genovese started his career at the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office on Sept. 1, 2006, as a public service aide. On Dec. 12, 2006, he became a cadet, attending the law enforcement academy. On July 9, 2007, he was promoted to a deputy sheriff and on Feb. 11, 2018, he was promoted to the rank of sergeant in the patrol division.

Sergeant Genovese graduated from Springstead High School in 1996. He received a baccalaureate degree in biblical studies from Zion Bible College in 2000 and was currently working to attain a master’s degree.

“Lou was a man of God, who was loved and respected by his coworkers, his friends, and his family. This is a heart-wrenching loss. A few years ago Lou realized that he could have an even greater impact on the agency and the community by taking on a role as a leader and mentor. Lou and I spoke often about his progress in college, and about recent leadership revelations he had as a sergeant and mentor. I genuinely looked forward to him taking on additional responsibilities in the years to come. The silver lining is that Lou left a legacy and example that will have a positive impact on the agency for many years to come.” Sheriff Al Neinhuis

The sheriff also said Genovese was a gentle-giant with a smile that stretched from ear to ear, who always had a kind word and a welcoming hug.

HCSO asks that the community keeps Genovese’s family, friends and co-workers in their thoughts and prayers moving forward.

LATEST STORIES: